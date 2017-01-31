Rafa Benitez offers transfer deadline day update at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez's "confident" that Newcastle United can make a deadline day breakthrough in the transfer market.

The club is in discussions with Crystal Palace over a deal for winger Andros Townsend.

Newcastle want to re-sign Townsend on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

United manager Benitez was asked about the club's efforts in the transfer market ahead of tomorrow night's Championship game against Queens Park Rangers.

Benitez said: "No news, nothing. We have trained this morning. I am still confident we can do something good for the team. I am keen we can do something interest for the team.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle goalkeeper Tim Krul is set to join Watford on loan.

Asked about Krul, Benitez said: “Nothing, no news. We don’t have any official news. I have no idea."