Rafa Benitez offers transfer update at Newcastle as search goes on for reinforcements

Rafa Benitez's admitted Newcastle United's search for midfield recruits will drag on into next week.

The club is yet to make a breakthrough in this month's window.

Benitez is looking to strengthen his midfield for the second half of the Championship campaign.

United are considering a move for winger Andros Townsend, who was sold to Crystal Palace last summer.

Asked about speculation over a return for Townsend, Benitez said: "We are still in the same situation, working with a few different names. Let’s see where we are in a few days."

