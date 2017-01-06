Rafa Benitez on Newcastle's 'lost' transfer targets

Rafa Benitez is still hopeful he can strengthen his Newcastle United squad – after losing out on several transfer targets.

Benitez is looking for a "couple of additions" in this month's transfer window.

But United's manager has again admitted it will be tough to find the right players to balance his Championship squad.

"I know that the window is open, and maybe we need a couple of additions," said Benitez.

"But we have still done really well and are in a good position. If we can bring in somebody to help the team, fine.

"It’s not easy. We have some targets who could be here, but we have lost them for different reasons. It depends on the owners of the players and we couldn’t do it.

"We have a good team and we have some time. If we sign a player, we want to make sure it’s a player we want. We are looking for the right player."

Benitez does not want to sell striker Aleksandar Mitrovic in the window.

"There has been a lot of speculation about Mitrovic, but we are not interested in selling him," he added.