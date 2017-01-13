Rafa Benitez on Newcastle's transfer progress and Cheick Tiote's future

Rafa Benitez says a clutch of clubs are vying to sign Newcastle United midfielder Cheick Tiote.

Spanish side Sporting Gijon are attempting to sign Tiote, who is out of contract in the summer.

There is also interest elsewhere in the 30-year-old, who is eyeing a big-money move to China.

Asked about Tiote's future, United manager Rafa Benitez said: "I've said before that we've had a lot of clubs asking about him.

"Two or three clubs are really interested. We need to find the best solution for him and us."

Meanwhile, Newcastle are yet to make a breakthrough of their own in this month's transfer window.

Benitez said: "Obviously, we're working hard to try and find the right players."