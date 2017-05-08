Rafa Benitez outlines his BIG hope at Newcastle after Championship triumph

Rafa Benitez is looking to bring MORE trophies to Newcastle United – after guiding the club to the Championship title.

Benitez and his players yesterday lifted the trophy after a dramatic afternoon at St James’s Park.

You don’t know when the next time will be, but I hope this is only the first trophy I win at Newcastle United. Rafa Benitez

Newcastle’s 3-0 win over Barnsley saw the club finish the season at the top of the Championship. Rivals Brighton and Hove Albion could only draw 1-1 with Aston Villa.

Benitez has won major trophies across Europe, but United’s manager still savoured the moment.

“At the end, I made sure every player, every staff member had a picture with the trophy,” said Benitez.

“You have to remember these moments, how difficult it was. You don’t know when the next time will be, but I hope this is only the first trophy I win at Newcastle United.

“Going up as champions does not matter too much, but there are a lot of positives we can take into next season.

“My message from the beginning was that we all had to stick together, and I think the atmosphere means a lot.

“If you want to achieve things in the future, it is really important to have everyone together.”

Asked to describe his emotions, Benitez said: “I don’t have the English words to describe what happened.

“We knew that it would depend on us. We had to do our job because we could not have any influence on the other result.

“When Aston Villa scored, you could hear the fans.

“It was just a question of having to wait. In the end, everything was fine for us, and we were so pleased with that.”