Rafa Benitez pens personal message to Newcastle fans about transfer disappointment

Rafa Benitez has issued a message to fans in the wake of the Newcastle United's failure to strengthen its squad.

Benitez had been looking to sign a midfielder and a winger in last month's transfer window.

But the club failed to make a single signing before Tuesday night's deadline.

Benitez was left "disappointed" by January's events.

However, United manager has written an upbeat message to supporters in the programme for this afternoon's Championship home game against Derby County.

"My message to the players today is that they must make sure that they give everything on the pitch, and show the personality and the character that we – and you, the supporters – expect from them," said Benitez.

"And my message to the fans is that it doesn't matter what happened during the transfer window. What we need to do is stick together, be behind the team.

"The main thing is that the players that are here feel the support of the fans.

"The players realise that this group can write their name into club folklore and write their own bit of history. They have to work hard, try to win games and win promotion.

"If they do that, everybody will remember them."

Newcastle are second in the Championship table.