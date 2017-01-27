Rafa Benitez 'positive' Newcastle can make a late transfer breakthrough

Rafa Benitez remains hopeful that Newcastle United will make a transfer breakthrough.

Benitez is looking to sign a midfielder and a winger in this month's transfer window.

“Still I am quite positive that maybe we can do something," said Benitez, speaking ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup tie against Oxford United.

"We have to balance if possible. There is still some days and there is no news. I am still confident.

“I am happy with the squad, but you cannot control injuries. It is always important because we are so close, we have to be ready.”

Asked about Newcaslte's interest in re-signing Andros Townsend from Crystal Palace, Benitez said: “You know I like Andros but as the moment no news.

"We are happy with the squad. We have to try to find something that gives more balance. As a manager you always want to improve."

Meanwhile, Benitez also insisted that goalkeepers Karl Darlow, Matz Sels and Rob Elliot would all stay at the club this month.