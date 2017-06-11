Rafa Benitez praises development of Newcastle's two World Cup winning heroes Freddie Woodman and Adam Armstrong

Rafa Benitez believes experiencing victory on the world stage can only further aid the development of Newcastle duo Freddie Woodman and Adam Armstrong.

The United pair were part of the England squad who wrote their own little bit of history out in the Far East yesterday, with a 1-0 win over Venezuela seeing them crowned Under-20 World Cup winners.

Woodman saved a second half penalty in the final

Geordie Armstrong was an unused substitute in the final in Suwon, Korea, while 20-year-old Woodman played an integral part in making sure the Young Lions were victorious.

The young stop-stopper saved a second half penalty from Adalberto Penaranda.

The only goal of the game came 10 minutes before the break as Everton forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin tucked home the match-winning strike, which made sure England won their first world final since the senior side wont he Jules Rimet trophy at Wembley in 1966.

Adam Armstrong (No 9) celebrates winning the Under-20 World Cup

And while Armstrong, loaned out to Barnsley last season, was not involved, he has had an impact with the national side in Korea, netting a brilliant solo effort in the group stage win over Argentina.

Woodman, who spent the second half of the campaign in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock, was even more influential, as well as his save in the final, he kept four clean sheets on the way to glory.

And Benitez believes the experience can only help the pair to grow.

"England has just won the U-20 World Cup Tournament in South Korea. Congratulations to everyone for a great achievement," said Benitez to his official website.

"Especially to two of our players, Freddie Woodman and Adam Armstrong, both part of the England team.

"It has been a fantastic experience for their development. Let's enjoy it for a while and be sure you will be ready for the next season. C'mon, Toons!!!"

While both players have a bright future ahead of them, it is uncertain whether either will be on Tyneside next season.

With first-team opportunities at a premium it is likely that Benitez will again farm their pair out to best aid their development.