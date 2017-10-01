Rafa Benitez reacts after Joselu claims a point from Liverpool

Rafa Benitez was content after seeing his Newcastle United side come from behind to take a point from his former club Liverpool.

The two clubs played out a 1-1 draw at St James's Park this afternoon.

Liverpool were irrepressible going forward for much of the first half.

Philippe Coutinho opened the scoring in the 29th minute with a stunning goal, but Joselu levelled before the break.

The second half was more evenly-contested, and Newcastle ended the game strongly.

Substitute Mohamed Diame saw a deflected shot saved by Simon Mignolet in injury time.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: “I wasn’t happy with the result against Huddersfield and Brighton, I thought we deserved more, so when you play against one of the top teams who are creating a lot of chances against everyone, a point at home isn’t the best.

"But, against a team like Liverpool, you have to be happy.

“They had the possession, we had to play counter attack, and we can be a little bit better in the way we play counter attack.

"We knew Coutinho could shoot from there, but we knew everyone of their attacking players was dangerous, and it is impossible to stop them all of the time.

“The lads did a great job and maybe with a bit more composure on the ball, we could have scored another goal."

Newcastle are ninth in the Premier League table with 10 points.