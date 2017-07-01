Rafa Benitez reacts to appointment of Graham Carr's successor at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has welcomed the appointment of Newcastle United's new head of recruitment.

The club today appointed Steve Nickson, previously Under-21 scout, to the role.

Nickson's appointment followed the departure of Graham Carr last month.

United manager Benitez said: "I'd like to congratulate Steve and welcome him to his new role with the club.

"Steve has done an excellent job in the scouting department at Under-21 level.

"I am very confident that he will bring his many strengths to this new role, improving and building on our first-team recruitment strategy, as well as that at all levels throughout the club."

A club statement read: "Steve, along with Rafa and managing director Lee Charnley, will evaluate all aspects of United's player recruitment function, including the processes and systems used for scouting players at all levels throughout the club to ensure Newcastle United is best positioned to achieve its targets in this and future seasons."