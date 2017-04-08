Rafa Benitez reacts to Dwight Gayle's latest injury – and reveals his big fear

Dwight Gayle has suffered another hamstring injury – and might not play again this season.

The 22-goal striker limped out of Newcastle United's 2-1 defeat to Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough this evening.

Gayle – who returned from another hamstring problem last month – pulled up just before the half-hour mark at Hillsborough.

United manager Rafa Benitez confirmed that the 27-year-old had suffered a fresh injury after the match.

And Benitez admitted that Gayle's season could be over.

"It's the other hamstring, so we think that it will be another hamstring problem," said Benitez, whose side were undone by second-half goals from Tom Lees and Steven Fletcher.

"It's too early (to say if he's out for the season). It could be, but it's too early."

The defeat at Hillsborough left Newcastle two points behind Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion with five games left to play.

United are 10 points ahead of third-placed Huddersfield Town, beaten 2-0 by Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

Benitez said: "Very disappointing. I think that we didn't do what we had to do. We made so many mistakes, and we gave them chances at the beginning.

"Even with the mistakes, we could have scored a late goal and gone into the dressing room 1-0 up.

"Then after we started the second half much better, we had chances, and we were on top of them.

"But then we made a silly foul and we conceded a goal and then it was all up hill. We have to keep going, but then we continued making some mistakes and didn't manage the game.

"We conceded another goal, and when we had the chances the keeper was making the difference.

"We couldn't score the second goal when we were on top of them, but without managing the situation then you won't make sure you have more chances."