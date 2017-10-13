Search

Rafa Benitez reacts to 'fight' between Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed Diame at Newcastle

Mohamed Diame
Rafa Benitez says Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed quickly apologised after trading punches in training.

Jonjo Shelvey suffered a broken finger breaking up a fight between the pair at Newcastle United's training ground last week.

Jamaal Lascelles and Rafa Benitez

Manager Benitez said: "It was a surprise. There was a fight. Jonjo was in the middle and he was making peace.

"Everything was fine. After, they apologised to each other. It was a surprise for us, but it was nothing.

"I've seen worse than that. It's a normal thing. That sometimes happens.

"They have been training and have been in the same team in some exercises."