Rafa Benitez reacts to 'fight' between Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed Diame at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says Jamaal Lascelles and Mohamed quickly apologised after trading punches in training.

Jonjo Shelvey suffered a broken finger breaking up a fight between the pair at Newcastle United's training ground last week.

Jamaal Lascelles and Rafa Benitez

Manager Benitez said: "It was a surprise. There was a fight. Jonjo was in the middle and he was making peace.

"Everything was fine. After, they apologised to each other. It was a surprise for us, but it was nothing.

"I've seen worse than that. It's a normal thing. That sometimes happens.

"They have been training and have been in the same team in some exercises."