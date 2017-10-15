Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's 2-2 draw against Southampton

Rafa Benitez left the St Mary's Stadium with mixed emotions after watching Newcastle United's 2-2 draw against Southampton.

A 75th-minute penalty from Manolo Gabbiadini claimed a point for the home side.

Newcastle had led thanks to goals from Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez.

Referee Kevin Friend pointed to the spot after Florian Lejeune, recalled to the starting XI, brought down Shane Long in the box.

"It's this kind of game that you are disappointed, because you could win," said United manager Benitez.

"But, at the same time, happy because you go away and get another point against a good team.

Isaac Hayden

"I'm disappointed also because 3,500 fans were also coming on a Sunday, another long trip, and it was a pity not to give them the chance to go back with the three points.

"But I am sure that they will happy with the point.

"I liked the team in a lot of the things that we did, but I'm not happy with the two goals that we conceded.

"Overall, I think it was a good performance and a great game to watch for everyone.

"I'm happy too because the team finished strong in the box and were creating chances, even with Dwight Gayle, when he had a little problem and we were playing with 10 players in the last 10 minutes.

"Pleased overall, but still we can improve."