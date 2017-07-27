Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle’s imminent signing of Mikel Merino

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has admitted that he MUST move players out if he is to get the signings he needs at Newcastle United.

Mikel Merino is set to become the fifth summer signing.

The 21-year-old yesterday underwent a medical ahead of a season-long loan move, with an obligation to buy, from Borussia Dortmund.

United manager Benitez believes Merino has the “quality” to improve his midfield.

“It’s not quite done yet, but we’re working to try and finalise everything,” said Benitez, whose side beat Bradford City 4-0 at Valley Parade last night.

“I’m quite confident that we’ll do it.

“Hopefully, it will get done and we will have a player with quality, who can help us in the middle of the park.”

Benitez admitted that he had “too many” players after the weekend’s 1-1 draw against Preston North End.

A number of players, including some big names, are facing uncertain futures at St James’s Park.

And Benitez has again stressed the need to create space – and generate funds – for Premier League acquisitions.

Asked if he was happier at the progress the club was making in the transfer market, Benitez said: “Every manager wants to sign more players.

“And that is especially important when you are promoted from the Championship to the Premier League.

“It’s maybe not the same when you’re already in the Premier League and you need three or four maximum.

“When you are changing division, it’s more difficult and you have to bring more players.

“But we have a problem, which is obvious, which is we already have too many players.

“We have to move players out if we want to move players in. That’s something we have to manage between now and the end of the window.”