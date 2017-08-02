Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's impressive win over Wolfsburg

Rafa Benitez has given his verdict on Newcastle United's win over Wolfsburg.

Aleksandar Mitrovic, Matt Ritchie and Christian Atsu were on target in a 3-1 victory at the AOK Stadion.

And United manager Benitez said: "I think it was a little bit better in terms of the way we played and the understanding between players.

"The other day, Mainz was a little bit quicker and then we had problems adjusting positions.

"We analysed mistakes and tried to correct and I think we did really well.

"If you analyse the first minutes, we had two or three chances. They had the possession, but we had the chances.

"Our idea was to press and regain as high as possible.

"It was more or less what we were expecting. Afterwards, we were more organised and could keep the ball. Still we can improve."