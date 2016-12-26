Rafa Benitez reacts to Newcastle's sixth Championship defeat

Rafa Benitez bemoaned the chances that got away after Newcastle United suffered a sixth Championship defeat.

A second-half goal from Glenn Loovens gave Sheffield Wednesday a 1-0 win at St James's Park tonight.

And Brighton and Hove Albion can climb above Benitez's league leaders with a win over Queens Park Rangers tomorrow.

"I think I was proved right when I said before the match that this would be a tough game for us against a good team," said Benitez.

"And we have seen that. We have seen that a team with experience of this league – good players, well-organised – they can be a threat."

Dwight Gayle had a shot palmed on to the crossbar in the 12th minute.

"Because we didn’t take our chances early on in the game, and we allowed them to create chances on counter-attacks, they gave us problems," added Benitez.

"So it important that we learn how to manage these sort of games.

"We needed to score, and we got a bit anxious and then started to give them too much space to create counter-attacks."

Benitez feels Newcastle must learn to draw, having drawn just once so far this season.

"So again I would say that these are the games you have to learn to manage, because we are losing games that we sometimes might draw, or win," said United's manager.

"We have to learn that."