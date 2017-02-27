Rafa Benitez reacts to speculation linking him with a move to China

Rafa Benitez says he was "surprised" to be linked to the Chinese Super League.

Newcastle United's manager is reportedly being targeted by two Chinese clubs.

A weekend report claimed they were willing to pay Benitez £600,000-a-week to move to the cash-rich league.

Benitez was asked about the reports ahead of tomorrow's Championship game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

“I was asking where it came from," he said. "I didn’t know.

"In the beginning of the season, a lot of people were talking about the Chinese clubs, but it was a surprise to me.

“It’s an interesting thing, they are trying to grow, trying to bring in names. They will need some time to get where they want to be.”

Benitez has also been linked with Arsenal amid speculation about Arsene Wenger's long-term future.