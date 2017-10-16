Rafa Benitez reacts to the TV scheduling of Newcastle games

Rafa Benitez has spoken about the TV scheduling of Newcastle United games – as fans wait to find out if the club will play on Christmas Eve.

Six of the club's opening eight Premier League fixtures have been moved so they can be broadcast live.

Supporters made the long journey to the South Coast yesterday for a 4pm kick-off against Southampton, who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle.

United were backed by 3,200 fans at the St Mary's Stadium.

Newcastle's December 23 away game against West Ham United could yet be moved to Christmas Eve, though Arsenal's game against Liverpool is favourite to be chosen for the controversial broadcast slot.

The Premier League are expected to confirm the latest round of TV games later this week.

Asked about the scheduling of the club's fixtures, Newcastle manager Benitez said: "It's always difficult to find the balance because you have games on TV.

"I was in Italy and Spain and sometimes you play at 10 in the evening, then it is very difficult.

"But I would like to see our fans enjoying good times for them also, but, hopefully, if it's a bad time, then we can give them three points and give them something to think about."

The West Ham game could also be moved to an evening kick-off on Friday, December 22.