Rafa Benitez reacts to Tim Krul's permanent move to Brighton

Rafa Benitez stands by his decision to let Tim Krul join Brighton and Hove Albion.

The goalkeeper's season-long loan at the club was converted into a permanent move this week ahead of Newcastle's United's visit to the Amex Stadium on Sunday.

Krul impressed on his Brighton debut in Tuesday night's 1-0 Carabao Cup defeat to Bournemouth.

READ MORE: Newcastle have come a long way since THAT visit to the Amex Stadium – thanks to Rafa Benitez

The 29-year-old – who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament playing for Holland in October 2015 – spent last season on loan at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax.

And Krul's 11-year association with Newcastle came to an end on Wednesday, when the two clubs announced that he had made a permanent switch to the South Coast club.

"After the injury the club gave him an extension to play abroad and have some time (to recover)," said United manager Benitez.

"After, he knew our decision. They announced it now, but they knew before. We wish him all the best after this game."

Krul is now eligible to play against Newcastle.

Asked if the move had strengthened a Premier League rival, Benitez added: "We have enough goalkeepers in terms of numbers.

"I wanted to maximise the time with them. He was available. You cannot stop a player if they want to play. For us, it's OK."

Meanwhile, Brighton manager Chris Hughton has spoken about fourth-placed Newcastle's three-game winning run.

"Like" our NUFC Facebook page here