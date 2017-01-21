Rafa Benitez recalls Daryl Murphy and Ayoze Perez for Rotherham and names Dan Barlaser on bench

Daryl Murphy has been handed his first Championship start for Newcastle United.

The striker came off the bench and scored against Brentford last weekend.

And Murphy, 33, leads the line against basement club Rotherham United at St James's Park this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

There are places on the bench for recalled loanee Sammy Ameobi and 20-year-old Dan Barlaser, who made his debut in Wednesday night's FA Cup win over Birmingham City.

Midfielder Jack Colback is not involved.

Newcastle are two points behind league leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, who beat Sheffield Wednesday 2-1 at the Amex Stadium last night.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Hayden, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Murphy. Subs: Sels, Sterry, Haidara, Lazaar, Hanley, Barlaser, Ameobi.

ROTHERHAM UNITED: O'Donnell; Fisher, Wood, Belaid, Mattock; Smallwood; Forde, Vaulks, Adeyemi, Newell; Yates. Subs: Bilboe, Kelly, Taylor, Wilson, Warren, Allan, Ward.

