Rafa Benitez recalls Daryl Murphy and his Newcastle big guns

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United team for tonight's game against Queens Park Rangers.

The two clubs take each other on at St James's Park (7.45pm kick-off).

And Newcastle manager Benitez has made nine changes to the team that was knocked out of the FA Cup by League One club Oxford United on Saturday.

Mohamed Diame, back from the African Cup of Nations, is on the bench.

United are two points behind Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Shelvey, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Gouffran; Murphy. Subs: Sels, Hanley, Gamez, Lazaar, Ameobi, Diame, Mitrovic.

QUEENS PARK RANGERS: Smithies, Bidwell, Onuoha, Lynch, Washington, Mackie, Wszolek, Luongo, Perch, Furlong, Manning. Subs: Ingram, Freeman, Cousins, Goss, Doughty, Petrasso, LuaLua.