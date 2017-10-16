Rafa Benitez reflects on Newcastle’s first eight games back in the Premier League

Rafa Benitez says he’s not surprised at Newcastle United’s start to the Premier League season.

The club is ninth in the division – and two points off fifth-placed Chelsea – after eight games.

Southampton twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with Newcastle at the St Mary’s Stadium yesterday.

Benitez feels his players are quickly adapting to the Premier League after winning the Championship last season.

Asked about United’s start to the campaign, manager Benitez said: “Not surprised, because I can see them training every week.

“In terms of how they work, what they do, how we approach the games, it’s fine.

“But even when you are doing all these things right, you can lose, because in the Premier League the level is so high, and if you make one mistake, then you can pay for that.

“I’m happy, because overall, every game the team is doing well.

“We lost against teams that maybe we could do better, but it’s a learning process and maybe we could do better.”

Meanwhile, Southampton manager Mauricio Pellegrino hopes striker Manolo Gabbiadini can regain confidence and form after the striker’s double rescued a draw for his team.

Making his first start in over a month, Gabbiadini scored twice at St Mary’s Stadium – the second a penalty with 15 minutes left after Florian Lejeune brought down Shane Long – to cancel out goals from Newcastle’s Isaac Hayden and Ayoze Perez.

Southampton have struggled in attack of late, and a return to form for Gabbiadini would be particularly timely for Pellegrino.

Gabbiadini hit six goals in his first four games for the club last season.

“Manolo is an important player for us,” Pellegrino said.

“It’s positive for his confidence.

“But the most important thing is he was working really hard, not just for himself but for the team.”