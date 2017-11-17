Rafa Benitez responds to questions about his rivalry with Jose Mourinho

Rafa Benitez says he doesn't have a "problem" with Jose Mourinho ahead of Newcastle United's visit to Old Trafford.

Benitez and Mourinho have a rivalry dating back to their respective arrivals in England in 2004.

Jose Mourinho

The pair – who have both previously managed Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan – have publicly feuded in the past.

However, Manchester United manager Mourinho told of his "huge respect" for Benitez ahead of tomorrow evening's game.

"I have huge respect for him, for his talent, for his career, and I want to believe he feels the same," said Mourinho.

Asked about their rivalry at his pre-match press conference, Newcastle United manager Benitez said: "We will play against Man United – it's not key about the managers.

"Jose Mourinho's won a lot of trophies in a lot of countries with a lot of teams. He's a good manager, but they also have a lot player players for us to be concerned about.

"I don't have any problem to do with anyone. I'm a professional and I do my job."