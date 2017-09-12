Rafa Benitez returns to work at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is back on Tyneside after recovering from an operation.

Newcastle United's manager missed Sunday's 1-0 win over Swansea City.

Benitez – who had surgery to clean out an infection related to an old hernia operation earlier this month – is back at the club ahead of Saturday's home game against Stoke City.

The 57-year-old an made an abortive attempt to travel to the North East late last week, but he turned back after feeling discomfort.

United owner Mike Ashley had made a helicopter available to Benitez for the Swansea game.

However, Benitez was not well enough to travel to the match, which was decided by a second-half goal from captain Jamaal Lascelles.