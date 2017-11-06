Rafa Benitez reveals his angry reaction to the ‘mistakes’ which cost Newcastle

Rafa Benitez held a dressing room inquest into Newcastle United’s latest defeat.

An injury-time goal from Steve Cook gave Bournemouth a 1-0 win at St James’s Park on Saturday.

I wasn’t very happy with some of the things I was watching, that’s it. Hopefully, in the future we will not make the same mistakes again. Rafa Benitez

The defeat followed loss by the same scoreline to Burnley at Turf Moor five days earlier.

And Newcastle went into the international break in 11th place.

The outcome could well have been very different had Dwight Gayle not had a goal wrongly disallowed.

Newcastle dominated the first half, but, aside from Gayle’s effort, couldn’t find the net.

But Bournemouth fought back strongly to claim all three points.

And United manager Benitez was unhappy at the “mistakes” his team made in the game.

Asked if he raised his voice in the dressing room, Benitez said: “Yes, because you have to say what you think.

“But my main priority is to make sure that the players understand what we have to do in the future.

“They (the players) are not very happy, obviously. That’s very common when you lose a game.”

Benitez grew increasingly frustrated on the touchline.

“I wasn’t very happy with some of the things I was watching, that’s it,” said Benitez. “Hopefully, in the future, we will not make the same mistakes again.

“We knew it would be a long season, and we would have good results and bad results. We will stay calm and try to do the right things.

“My main priority’s the team, so we have to look at the things we did wrong, especially in the second half and we have to correct that.”

Benitez recalled Gayle to his starting XI. The striker – who played up front with Joselu – hadn’t started a game since August.

“Competition is good, and we said to him that if he trains well, he will get chances,” said Benitez. “They have to show it on the pitch.”

Aleksandar Mitrovic didn’t make it off the bench.

Benitez added: “I thought Ayoze (Perez) could give us some good runs. They’re different kind of players.”