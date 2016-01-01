Search
Rafa Benitez reveals his highs and lows from his first nine months at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez has revealed his highs and lows from his career to date at Newcastle United.

Cheick Tiote and Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez names the Newcastle player he’s readying for an extraordinary comeback

Cheick Tiote’s been put on standby at Newcastle United ahead of his January sale.

Aleksandar Mitrovic and Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez reveals his transfer dilemma at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez is targeting midfield reinforcements at Newcastle United – but he isn’t certain he’ll be able to find the right recruits.

Jonjo Shelvey

Rafa Benitez reveals the BIG change at Newcastle that he’s considering in wake of Jonjo Shelvey’s ban

Rafa Benitez is considering a change in system at Newcastle United in the absence of Jonjo Shelvey.

Jonjo Shelvey

Revealed: Jonjo Shelvey's foul-mouthed outburst at Wolves player

Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey was accused of referring to Wolves counterpart Romain Saiss as an "Arab c***", the Football Association has revealed.
Chris Hughton

Rafa Benitez names the teams to watch in the second half of the Championship season

Rafa Benitez says he has a “clear” idea of Newcastle United’s closest Championship rivals.

Karl Darlow has bounced back to form after a tough start with Newcastle

Karl Darlow charts his comeback from ‘terrible’ Newcastle debut

Karl Darlow’s going for gold in the Championship with Newcastle United – after a rollercoaster 12 months at St James’s Park.

Robert Snodgrass in action against Newcastle earlier this month

Hull City boss Mike Phelan has his say on Newcastle target Robert Snodgrass’ future

Hull boss Mike Phelan is hopeful winger Robert Snodgrass and five other key players will commit themselves to the club beyond their one-year contract extensions.

Jonjo Shelvey

Rafa Benitez explains his stance on banned Jonjo Shelvey and a 'confused situation'

Rafa Benitez has reacted to Jonjo Shelvey's five-game ban for racial abuse.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez

From lows in the Premier League with Steve McClaren to highs in the Championship Rafa Benitez - It’s been a funny old year for Newcastle United

From lows in the Premier League to highs in the Championship.

Rafa Benitez

Rafa Benitez sets out Newcastle's January transfer strategy

Rafa Benitez says he's not interested in selling anyone in next month's transfer window.

John Carver

John Carver reacts to Rafa Benitez's transformation of Newcastle ahead of his return to St James's Park

John Carver is ready to make his first return to Newcastle United since his sacking.

Karl Darlow has praised the players in front of him

Karl Darlow gives his half-season report at Newcastle

Karl Darlow says Newcastle United are where they deserve to be at Christmas.

Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey explains why he did not appeal his five-game ban

Jonjo Shelvey has explained his decision NOT to appeal his five-game ban.

Jonjo Shelvey

Newcastle's Jonjo Shelvey will NOT appeal five-game ban

Jonjo Shelvey will NOT appeal his five-game suspension.
Alan Judge

Newcastle may have to wait until summer to land winger

Brentford manager Dean Smith has called any move for winger Alan Judge ‘premature’.

Who is your Newcastle United Player of the Year?

POLL: Vote for your 2016 Newcastle United Player of the Year

As 2016 draws to a close we want to know who your Newcastle United Player of the Year is?

Sam Allardyce

Sam Allardyce in frame for job at Sunderland relegation rivals after Alan Pardew sacked at Crystal Palace

Former Sunderland boss Sam Allardyce is among the favourites to be the new Crystal Palace manager after the Premier League club sacked Alan Pardew.

Sunderland AFC 9
Achraf Lazaar

Newcastle get unexpected boost ahead of January

Achraf Lazaar has been left out of Morocco's squad for the African Cup of Nations.

Robert Snodgrass

Newcastle linked with Premier League winger

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for a Premier League winger.

