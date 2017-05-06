Rafa Benitez reveals his Premier League transfer strategy at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez says won’t just be looking for Premier League experience in this summer’s transfer market.

Benitez targeted Championship players last summer.

Sometimes players from abroad are a little bit cheaper, but they can be better players. Rafa Benitez

And United’s maager knows he needs to add players with experience of English football’s top flight in the transfer window.

But Benitez, linked with Malaga striker Sandro Ramirez, will also look to other markets.

Asked if he needed Premier League experienced, Benitez said: “Yes, if you can.

“That would be the ideal situation to bring in some experience.

“But at the same time you have to analyse the prices. They are sometimes impossible. You have to go and look for a little bit of balance.

“You always try to find balance with experience in the Premier League and players that are really good in the Championship and can go up and be hungry.

“Sometimes players from abroad are a little bit cheaper, but they can be better players. The main thing will be to make sure, if you bring in players from abroad, that they are mentally strong enough and with the personality to go with the intensity of the Premier League.”