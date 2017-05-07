Rafa Benitez reveals his ‘pride’ at Newcastle’s Championship triumph

Rafa Benitez has told of his “pride” after Newcastle United won the Championship.

Benitez’s side claimed the trophy on a dramatic afternoon at St James’s Park.

Newcastle beat Barnsley 3-0 thanks to goals from Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle.

Brighton and Hove Albion could only draw 1-1 with Aston Villa.

And that result saw United finish a point above Chris Hughton’s side on the final day of the season.

“I would like to dedicate the title to everyone involved – the staff, the players, the fans, everyone,” said Bentiez. “Thank you to all of them.

“I said before that we had to come with a smile on our faces, and maybe go back home with an even bigger smile.

I am really proud of these players, everyone. You can see and feel that the fans were very emotional today. It was the same as the last game of the last season, but in a different way. It was much better.

“We have to be proud of a lot of work well done during the season.

“here were a lot of positives – we conceded less than anyone, scored more than anyone and have more points than anyone. Even losing two games at the beginning of the season, we still showed character.

“By doing the right things, staying calm, and doing the same things as the others, but making less mistakes, we were able to be champions.”