Rafa Benitez reveals his thoughts on his meeting with Newcastle owner Mike Ashley

Rafa Benitez’s hopeful that Mike Ashley share the same ambition for Newcastle United.

Ashley yesterday saw the club win the Championship on a dramatic day final day of the season.

Newcastle went up as champions after beating Barnsley 3-0 on a memorable afternoon at St James’s Park.

Rivals Brighton and Hove Albion – who were held to a 1-1 draw at Villa Park by Aston Villa – finished the campaign a point behind United.

Owner Ashley congratulated Benitez and his staff after the game.

And the billionaire will sit down with Benitez this week to discuss his future and thrash out a way forward for the club.

“I already have an idea of what a successful club could look like,” said manager Benitez.

“I think also he has an idea. I think we have to put both ideas together. I think it is the right time to talk when everything is fine.

“We will be in contact to be sure we share the same ambition about how to improve, how to be competitive and to do the right things for everyone.”

Benitez was pleased to see Ashley make a rare visit to St James’s Park.

“I will meet him next week, but it’s always important for him, for us, to feel the love of the fans and the passion in the stadium,” said Benitez, who has two more years left on his contract.

Ayoze Perez, Chancel Mbemba and Dwight Gayle were on target for United against Barnsley.

And Benitez and his joyous players lifted the Championship trophy on the pitch after the game.

Almost a year ago, fans had urged Benitez to stay at relegated Newcastle during the club’s season-ending 5-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

“I would like to dedicate the title to everyone involved – the staff, the players, the fans, everyone,” said the 57-year-old. “Thank you to all of them.

“I said before that we had to come with a smile on our faces, and maybe go back home with an even bigger smile.

“I am really proud of these players, everyone. You can see and feel that the fans were very emotional. It was the same as the last game of the last season, but in a different way. It was much better.”