Rafa Benitez reveals his thoughts on Vurnon Anita’s red card in Newcastle’s Wolves defeat

Newcastle United are considering appealing Vurnon Anita’s red card.

Anita was sent off in Saturday’s 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

It was not even a foul. I don’t know if we can appeal it, because I think everybody can see. The journalists who have watched it on the TV were surprised. Rafa Benitez

And the makeshift right-back is facing a three-game ban for his lunge at Ivan Cavaleiro.

United manager Rafa Benitez, however, felt the challenge was not even deserving of a yellow card, and the club is considering appealing the decision of referee Tim Robinson.

“It was not even a foul,” said Benitez. “It was a surprise.

“I don’t know if we can appeal it, because I think everybody can see. The journalists who have watched it on the TV were surprised.

“Hopefully, we won’t lose him for three games. We will see.”

Robinson opted not to send off midfielder Mohamed Diame for a high first-half challenge on Matt Doherty.

Meanwhile, summer signing DeAndre Yedlin could make his full Newcastle debut in place of Anita in tomorrow night’s third-round EFL Cup tie against Wolves at St James’s Park.

New boys Daryl Murphy and Achraf Lazaar could also make their debuts in the game at St James’s Park.

Benitez is assessing his players in the wake of the Championship defeat, which left the club third in the table.

“You know your players,” he said. “In different types of games, you have to see the reaction of different players.

“You are learning every week about different players and you have to make your team selection after that.”

The result, and performance, against Wolves was all the more surprising given that United had beaten Queens Park Rangers 6-0 at Loftus Road four days earlier.

Asked if he learnt more in defeat, Benitez added: “We have analysed some games here before and we know our team – our strengths and weaknesses.

“You are expecting that every week we will be improving little things and that the team will be stronger and stronger.

“When I said the other day there was plenty of room for improvement, I think some people were surprised, but you can see now we have to improve.”