Rafa Benitez reveals possible destination for Newcastle's Cheick Tiote

Newcastle United's Cheick Tiote is wanted by a club in the United Arab Emirates.

Proposed moves to Galatasaray and Olympiacos broke down last month.

But the unsettled midfielder – who will not be involved in tomorrow evening's Championship game against Derby County – could yet leave St James's Park as the transfer window in the UAE is still open.

"We had an offer from the Emirates," said United manager Rafa Benitez. "We know the transfer window is open in the Emirates.

"He's training well. I'm really pleased with them, but he'll not be involved. We're waiting for the right chance for him."