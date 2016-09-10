Rafa Benitez reveals what Cheick Tiote could yet add to his Newcastle squad

Rafa Benitez says Cheick Tiote will NOT be frozen out if he fails secure a move away from Newcastle United.

The midfielder is keen to leave St James’s Park, but proposed moves to Galatasaray and Olympiacos broke down late last month.

Tiote could yet move to a club in the United Arab Emirates, where the transfer window is still open.

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, however, has acknowledged that the 30-year-old could yet stay at the Championship club until January.

And Benitez says Tiote, yet to play this season, would add something to his squad.

“If he has to stay then he will increase the competition, and in the end that has to be good for us,” said Benitez.

“If he has to play, he will play.

“If he cannot, because the others are doing better, then he has to compete.

“I think it’s not the ideal situation at the moment, but hopefully in the next few days we can find something – something that will be good for him and good for us.”

Benitez insists that he has a strong working relationship with Tiote.

“My relationship with him was very good from the beginning, and it is really good now,” he said.

“We know each other. We known everyone here.

“We know that he could have gone. He had some chances, but in the end he is here now, and still we have the market in the Emirates open.

“So we have to wait and see if we can find a solution for him that will be good for him and for us.

“If we cannot, then still I am happy with him because he’s a good player. He’s training really well.”