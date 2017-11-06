Rafa Benitez reveals what he has told Newcastle's Dwight Gayle

Rafa Benitez had a simple message for Dwight Gayle after recalling him to his staring XI.

Gayle was handed his first Premier League start since August against Bournemouth on Saturday.

The striker had the ball in the net against Eddie Howe's side at St James's Park – but his strike was wrongly disallowed for offside.

Replays showed Gayle was level, at worst, with Bournemouth's last man.

The visitors went on to win 1-0 thanks to an injury-time header from Steve Cook.

Eddie Howe and Rafa Benitez

"I'll not talk about the decisions, because I'm not very happy with the decisions," said Benitez.

Unusually, United's manager fielded two strikers.

Gayle was paired up front with Joselu, signed from Stoke City in August.

The 27-year-old – who was the subject of a failed bid from Fulham in the summer transfer window – was troubled by what Benitez described as a hamstring "issue" early in the season.

Now fully fit, Gayle is keen to make up for lost time.

And Benitez told him: “Competition's good, and we said to him that if he trains well, he will get chances.

"They have to show it on the pitch."

Asked about the performances of Gayle and Joselu agaimst Bournemouth, Benitez told NUFC TV: "He was training well. (I was) trying to find different ways to approach the game and attack.

"In the end, we lost. But you have to say they were working hard."

Gayle and his team-mates return to action on November 18, when Newcastle take on Manchester United at Old Trafford.

The Bournemouth defeat left the club in 11th place.