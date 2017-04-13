Rafa Benitez reveals what he has told Newcastle's players

Rafa Benitez has delivered a "clear message" to Newcastle United's players.

The Championship club could win promotion to the Premier League over the Easter weekend.

Second-placed Newcastle take on Leeds United at St James's Park tomorrow night and take on Ipswich Town on Easter Monday.

Benitez's side lead third-placed Huddersfield Town – who have a game in hand – by 10 points.

Asked about the club's chances of winning promotion, United manager Benitez said "The message is very clear – it is just this game.

"We can’t worry about what is going on. We have to win our games. If we win those, then we can look at the games.

“I think from one month ago, I was talking about the pressure on Huddersfield.

"Everyone will feel the pressure. The teams at the bottom will. It is important to manage this and you have to have confidence in your ability and carry on.

"You have to keep talking and training well. For players, they have to give good training sessions, so you can replicate that during the games.

"You have to keep sending the same message across, that the fans have to be behind the team and hopefully that will sort us."

Leeds, beaten 2-0 at Elland Road by Newcastle in November, are fifth in the Championship table.

“We did really well against Leeds in the first game," said Benitez. "This time it is at home. There are similarities, but there are differences.

"We can hopefully play at the level we normally play.

“We have a clear idea that we have to give everything. We have to try to win, and it doesn’t matter the name of the team."