Rafa Benitez reveals what he has told Newcastle's scouts ahead of January's transfer window

Rafa Benitez has spoken about Newcastle United's plans for January's transfer window.

Benitez is hoping to strengthen his squad in the New Year after missing out on a number of targets in the summer.

The club, put up for sale by owner Mike Ashley last week, could be under new ownership by the time the transfer window opens.

And a sale would have a significant impact on the funds available to Benitez in January.

Asked if he was preparing for different scenarios in the window, United's manager said: "The first thing you are looking for is good players.

"Then you put a list of good players and after you put the prices. So we are looking for good players.

"I've told the scouts to just look for good players, and after we will decide where we are.

"It's too early, but we have to have the names. One side or the other side, we have to have the names. They have to do that.

"There are players that you cannot sign, even if you have money. You cannot sign these players, because they play Champions League, Europa League or whatever with a top side.

"So you cannot waste time with these players. But the others ... you have to know all of them and be ready."