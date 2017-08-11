Rafa Benitez reveals whether Dwight Gayle will be fit to face Tottenham

Rafa Benitez has given a fitness update ahead of Newcastle United's season-opener against Tottenham Hotspur.
Dwight Gayle missed last weekend's friendly against Hellas Verona because of a hamstring problem.
However, the striker is trained ahead of Sunday's game against Tottenham.
Asked about Gayle, United manager Benitez said: "He's OK. He's training."
Gayle was troubled by hamstring problems in the second half of the club's Champsionship-winning game.
And the 27-year-old had "not been comfortable" in training ahead of the Verona game.
Speaking last Sunday, Benitez said: “He needs the confidence to know he can sprint and do everything as he was doing before.
“It’s a question of confidence, so we will carry on pushing him in training, and hopefully we can get back the confidence.”
Asked if it was a hamstring problem, Benitez added: “It’s not his hamstring – it’s more the feeling that he has.
“He’s not comfortable, and we don’t want to take any risks.”
