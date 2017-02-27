Rafa Benitez reveals whether Dwight Gayle will be involved against Brighton

Dwight Gayle has been ruled out of Newcastle United's game against Brighton and Hove Albion.

The 20-goal striker has been ruled out of tomorrow night's game at the Amex Stadium with a hamstring problem.

And Gayle will have more treatment ahead of Saturday evening's game against Huddersfield Town.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "He's still improving.

"He's not ready. I said before, mentally he has to be sure he is right. He's not ready for this game."

League leaders Brighton are a point ahead of Newcastle, who were held to a 2-2 draw at home by Bristol City on Saturday.

“We have a good record away," added Benitez.

"In some ways you can go there and show your strength, and it is important to have the belief we can do it, because we have all season."

