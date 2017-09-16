Rafa Benitez reveals whether he’s changed his mind on Newcastle outcast Jack Colback

Jack Colback will train with Newcastle United’s Under-23 side for the foreseeable future.

The midfielder was made available for transfer in the summer transfer window.

But Colback – who has two years left on his contract at St James’s Park – didn’t secure a move away from the club.

United manager Rafa Benitez has reintegrated some players who had been made available for transfer back into his Premier League squad.

“We have to be sure that every single player is working hard and trying to improve even if they’re not playing,” said Benitez.

“If they do that, then the team will be better.

Jack, he knew my ideas before and he knows my ideas now. Rafa Benitez

“Even those players who were out of the squad in my head in the transfer window, now they are in the squad and I will try to improve them.”

However, Colback – who has been training with the club’s development squad in recent weeks – has not been brought back into the fold.

“Jack, he knew my ideas before, and he knows my ideas now,” said Benitez.

“It’s important for me to have a group of players, and the number of players, you can manage.

“Sometimes you have too many players and you have to leave some out. But to have players training on their own, I don’t think that’s a good situation.

“Instead you have to be training with a team.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle will look to record a third successive Premier League win for the first time since November 2014 this afternoon when Stoke City visit St James’s Park.

“At the moment, I’m quite positive,” said Benitez.

“We have won two games, and in the way that we won them we were doing what we expected to be doing.

“Now, can we improve in the way that we do it? Yes we can. That’s why I’m positive.

“Will doing that be easy? No chance. If you think we’re going to win 10 games in a row, it’s not going to be like this.”