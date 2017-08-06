Rafa Benitez reveals why Dwight Gayle was left out of Newcastle's squad

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has revealed why Dwight Gayle was left out of his Newcastle United squad.

The striker was not involved in this afternoon's 2-0 win over Hellas Verona at St James's Park.

Benitez says Gayle – who was troubled by hamstring problems in the second half of last season – was "not comfortable" in training in the build up to the club's final pre-season friendly.

However, United's manager is hopeful that Gayle will be fit to face Tottenham Hotspur on August 13.

Asked why Gayle didn't play, Benitez said: "He's fine. Hopefully, he'll carry on training. If everything's fine, he will be available.

"It's not his hamstring, it's more the feeling.

"He's not comfortable. We don't want to take any risks and be sure he is fine."