Rafa Benitez reveals why he could give Sammy Ameobi a chance at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez will run the rule over Sammy Ameobi after his loan at Bolton Wanderers expired.

The forward will this week return to Newcastle United after a half-season spell at the League One club.

United manager Benitez – whose side were beaten 1-0 by Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park this afternoon – will assess Ameobi in training before making a decision on his future.

And the 24-year-old could offer Benitez cover during the African Cup of Nations.

Newcastle have lost Mohamed Diame, Christian Atsu and Chancel Mbemba to the tournament, which kicks off in Gabon later this month.

Asked about Ameobi's return, Benitez said: "He has done well with Bolton.

"I think he's a player who can play in the wide areas. If he is fine, he can give us something.

"We have players going to the Cup of Nations. We have to be sure we have some players. If he's doing well, why not? It depends on him. It depends on how much he can give to us."

United are two points behind Championship leaders Brighton and Hove Albion, who have a game in hand.