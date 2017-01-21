Rafa Benitez reveals why he will NOT replace Ian Cathro at Newcastle

Rafa Benitez will NOT replace Ian Cathro this season.

Cathro left Newcastle United last month to become head coach of Scottish Premiership club Heart of Midlothian.

The 30-year-old – who was brought to St James’s Park by Steve McClaren in the summer of 2015 – had been kept on as assistant coach by Benitez after he joined the club last year.

Benitez didn’t appoint a replacement for Cathro after his departure.

And United’s manager will not add to his coaching team this season as he feels his staff can cope with the workload in the second half of the Championship campaign.

Benitez said: “We will consider it at the end (of the season). “We are doing fine.

“We brought one of the Academy coaches up for a couple of days, but at the moment we have enough people here and everything is settled down.

“It is easy to carry on.”

Cathro signed former Newcastle defender Aaron Hughes, 37, earlier this month.