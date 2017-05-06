Rafa Benitez reveals why he won’t ‘risk’ Newcaslte’s Dwight Gayle against Barnsley

Rafa Benitez says he won’t “risk” Dwight Gayle in tomorrow’s game against Barnsley – unless he feels the striker is fully fit.

Gayle – who has scored 22 Championship goals this season – is back in training after recovering from a hamstring problem.

But United manager Benitez said: “He’s fit, but we don’t need to take any risks.

“I don’t think that we need to take any risks with him. He’s been training the last few days. He was training really well. We will decide tomorrow.”