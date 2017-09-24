Rafa Benitez's blunt message for his Newcastle players after Brighton defeat

Rafa Benitez says Newcastle United MUST learn from their defeat at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton and Hove Albion beat Benitez's side 1-0 thanks to a second-half goal from Tomer Hemed.

The best chance of the game fell to Joselu, who dragged his first-half shot wide of Mathew Ryan's goal.

Brighton's win ended a three-game Premier League winning run.

United manager Benitez said: “We had chances but didn’t take them.

"There was a chance for Joselu in the first half, and then in the second half we had three or four good positions where we should have done better.

"We have to learn from this defeat. In the Premier League, you have to take your chances when they come along.

"You have to take your chances, and you also have to be stronger in defence if you want to make sure that you will have a clean sheet."

Hemed "accidentally" stamped on DeAndre Yedlin late in the game.

The incident was missed by match referee Andre Marriner.