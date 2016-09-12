Rafa Benitez's simple message to his Newcastle players ahead of QPR game

Rafa Benitez has told Newcastle United's fans to enjoy the club's winning run – but he has a different message for his players.

The club is second in the Championship after a four successive wins.

And Newcastle take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road tomorrow night looking to extend their winning streak.

Asked about managing expectations inside and outside the dressing room, United manager Benitez said: "The fans have to enjoy. After some bad times, they need to enjoy.

"But my message is very clear. Nothing is done yet. we have to keep working hard. It has to be like this for months.

"Everything can change in one month."

Meanwhile, Benitez and his staff were today assessing the squad ahead of the QPR game.

"We have some knocks and little things, but nothing serious," said Benitez.