Rafa Benitez says his Newcastle team can get even better after thrashing QPR

Rafa Benitez said his Newcastle United can get even better after watching them thrash Queens Park Rangers.

Jonjo Shelvey netted twice in a remarkable 6-0 win for the club while Ayoze Perez, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Grant Hanley and Ciaran Clark also found the net at Loftus Road.

And the result moved Benitez’s side to within a point of Championship leaders Huddersfield Town.

United manager Benitez, however, feels his team can improve over the coming weeks and months.

“Maybe, it’s not the right thing to say, but we can improve,” said Benitez.

“The team has done well. Everybody was pushing and working very hard, but as always we made some mistakes.

“You have to make sure you control all of the games in a way that you have chances and they don’t have any.”

While Benitez was pleased to see Newcastle score six goals in a historic win – and an equally-historic defeat for QPR – he was most pleased with another three points.

United have now won their last six games in all competitions.

“I said before, we have to be sure we are concentrating for every game,” said Benitez. “Now I will say the same.

“It doesn’t matter if you score six goals, you get three points in the end.

“We have to be sure we enjoy it but after concentrate on the next one.

“This is a very difficult competition, but we have to carry on and not lose the concentration.”

Meanwhile, Newcastle defender Massadio Haidara has spoken about his comeback.

The defender returned from a long-term knee injury in Monday night’s Premier League 2 Division Two against Stoke City at Whitley Park.

Haidara played 45 minutes of the Under-23 game, which ended 1-1.

“It’s been a long, long time,” said the 23-year-old. “My last game was in October last year, so I’m really happy. I just played 45 minutes and I felt good. We got a point too, so I was very happy.

“It’s been a lot of hard work for eight months. I worked hard, and now I’m just enjoying playing. I’ll take it step by step until I’m fit for the first team.”