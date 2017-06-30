Rafa Benitez 'serious' about threat to quit Newcastle – report

Rafa Benitez is "serious" about a threat to walk out of Newcastle United, according to a report.

The Sun claim that Benitez is prepared to walk away before the new season starts because of frustrations over transfers.

Newcastle have only signed one player – winger Christian Atsu – so far this summer.

And United manager Benitez is understood to be growing impatient.

Newcastle's players report back for the start of pre-season training on Monday, and Benitez had hoped to have a number of new faces at St James's Park by now.

Mike Ashley and Lee Charnley

The Sun report says: "Benitez claims to be serious about his threat to walk out before the start of the season."

United are in discussions over an £8.8million deal for Eibar defender Florian Lejeune.

Under Mike Ashley's ownership, Newcastle have traditionally paid full transfer fees up front.

However, the club is looking to pay for Lejeune in instalments, and this has been a sticking point in negotiations with Eibar.

