Rafa Benitez sets comeback date for Newcastle's Massadio Haidara

Massadio Haidara's set to finally make his comeback at Newcastle United.

The luckless defender hasn't played a first-team game since last October.

Haidara went on to have knee surgery and broke down in the latter part of the season.

The 23-year-old, however, is back in training, and he is pencilled in to play in Monday night's Under-23 game against Stoke City at Whitley Park.

"He's training," said United manager Rafa Benitez.

"He's getting closer, and normally he will play on Monday for the Under-23s.

"But in terms of training sessions, he is fine and he is training every day."

Haidara has made 49 appearances for Newcastle since joining from French club Nancy in January 2013.