Rafa Benitez sidelines long-serving Tim Krul at Newcastle

Have your say

Rafa Benitez has told long-serving Tim Krul to train at Newcastle United's Academy complex.

Krul, Achral Lazaar and Emmnauel Riviere were left out of Benitez's squad for last week's training camp in Ireland.

And United manager Benitez – who said he had "too many" players at the weekend – has made the trio available for transfer.

READ MORE: Tim Krul deserves to leave Newcastle by the front door after 11 years of service

Krul, along with Lazaar and Riviere, spent the first part of pre-season training with Benitez's first-team squad.

But the 29-year-old – who has made more Premier League appearances for Newcastle than any other player in Benitez's squad – trained with the development squad last week.

Achraf Lazaar

And Krul, signed 11 years ago from Den Haag, was seen back at the Academy this week.

Benitez was pictured working with Rob Elliot, Karl Darlow and Freddie Woodman at the first-team's training ground.

The Holland international – who has a year left on his contract – spent last season on loan at AZ Alkmaar and Ajax.

Krul has fully recovered from the cruciate ligament injury he suffered playing for his country in October 2015.

Meanwhile, defender Lazaar joined the club from Palermo last summer but only made a handful of appearances in the Championship.

And striker Riviere, signed from Monaco in 2014, spent last season on loan at Osasuna.