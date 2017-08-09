Rafa Benitez: The name of the manager doesn’t matter – it’s about the team

Have your say

Rafa Benitez says his previous managerial achievements will count for nothing in the Premier League this season.

Benitez has won a host of major trophies – notably the Champions League, La Liga, FA Cup and Europa League – during his long and successful career in the dugout.

And United’s manager added the Championship to his honours list last season.

Benitez is now making final preparations for the club’s return to the Premier League.

And the 57-year-old says a club’s squad is all-important in the division.

“The name of the manager doesn’t matter – it’s about the team,” said Benitez, whose side take on Tottenham Hotspur at St James’s Park on Sunday.

“If you have the right tools, you can compete and do different things.

“When you have a very strong team, then it doesn’t matter if the manager isn’t good enough, because you can still win.

“I don’t like to talk too much about managers. The thing that matters most is the players.

“The reality is that the best managers in the Premier League have been there a while and they have been able to spend some money on top-class players, so they have a better squad than we have.

“Football is special because in one game, anything can happen.

“But over a full season the strongest team is at the top of the table.”