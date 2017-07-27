Rafa Benitez tight-lipped as Mikel Merino completes Newcastle move

Have your say

Rafa Benitez hopes Newcastle United complete the signing of Mikel Merino today.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder arrived on Tyneside yesterday ahead of a season-long loan move to St James's Park.

Merino was pictured at the Freeman Hospital after undergoing a medical.

The 21-year-old joined the Bundesliga club from Osasuna last year.

And the proposed loan move to United is understood to include an obligation to buy.

Newcastle manager Benitez confirmed the move after last night's 4-0 friendly over Bradford City at Valley Parade.

Asked what Merino would bring to his team, Benitez said: "I think it's too soon.

"Maybe I can answer this question when everything is done, but he's a player with quality.

"I can't talk too much, because still it's not done."

Merino only made a handful of appearances for Dortmund last season.